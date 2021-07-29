Higgins: 'I got 1K on my mirror right now'

Football

July 29, 2021

Tee Higgins has big goals for himself and his team heading into his second season in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I obviously want to be a Pro Bowler and I want to go for a thousand (yards) this year and just get to the playoffs,” the former Clemson receiver said to reporters Thursday. “At the end of the day, that’s the main goal.”

Higgins, who finished his rookie season in 2020 with 67 receptions for 908 yards and six touchdowns, said he wrote “1K” on his mirror at home and uses it as motivation for what he wants to accomplish this season.

“I got 1K on my mirror right now,” he said.

“I wrote that down. I was like, this year, I got bigger goals for myself. So, I wrote that down, looked at it every day in the mirror, and that motivated me to go out there and work and work every day. So, that’s how I looked at it.”

