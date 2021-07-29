Tee Higgins has big goals for himself and his team heading into his second season in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I obviously want to be a Pro Bowler and I want to go for a thousand (yards) this year and just get to the playoffs,” the former Clemson receiver said to reporters Thursday. “At the end of the day, that’s the main goal.”

Higgins, who finished his rookie season in 2020 with 67 receptions for 908 yards and six touchdowns, said he wrote “1K” on his mirror at home and uses it as motivation for what he wants to accomplish this season.

“I got 1K on my mirror right now,” he said.

“I wrote that down. I was like, this year, I got bigger goals for myself. So, I wrote that down, looked at it every day in the mirror, and that motivated me to go out there and work and work every day. So, that’s how I looked at it.”

.@teehiggins5 is on a mission in Year 2 🚀 pic.twitter.com/I3fYJxrEL8 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 29, 2021

Tee Higgins “I got 1K on my mirror right now” #Bengals WR has big yardage goals for 2021. pic.twitter.com/eHJ0lREHho — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 29, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks