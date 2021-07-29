Lawrence turned heads on Day 1 of Training Camp

By Staff Reports | July 29, 2021 10:01 am ET

According to Jacksonville reporters on the ground, Trevor Lawrence showed out Wednesday on Day 1 of Jaguars Training Camp.

A lot of excitement surrounds the No. 1 overall pick and former Tiger as he prepares for his rookie season in the NFL.

Here is what the local media are saying about Lawrence’s first practice of training camp with his new team.

First practice in the books. Trevor Lawrence is good at football. #breaking — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 28, 2021

Hey, Trevor Lawrence is pretty good folks. A couple of really nice passes down the field to end practice. Day one in the books! @ActionSportsJax @ESPN690Jax — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) July 28, 2021

Trevor Lawrence hits a wide-open Phillip Dorsett for a 20+ yard gain and his teammates respond accordingly. #Jaguars | @FCN2go — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) July 28, 2021

Bullet completion from Trevor Lawrence to Tim Tebow. Soft hands + good hand eye coordination from Tebow on that one. #Jaguars | @FCN2go — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) July 28, 2021

Trevor Lawrence just ripped a beautiful ball up the seam to Pharoh Cooper for a completion in tight coverage in 7-on-7. Excellent toss — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) July 28, 2021

From @ClemsonFB to the @nfl. #jaguars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne back working together as pros. pic.twitter.com/7tslVsdOGf — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 28, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!