SEC officially invites Texas, Oklahoma

The Southeastern Conference formally extended membership invitations to Texas and Oklahoma on Thursday.

In a press release from the SEC it announced the presidents and chancellors unanimously voted to invite the Sooners and Longhorns into the conference.

The two schools are invited to formally join the SEC on July 1, 2025 and begin competition in all sports during the 2025-26 academic year.

“Today’s unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC’s longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the Universitities of Oklahoma and Texas,” Commissioner Greg Sankey said in the release. “I greatly appreciate the collective efforts of our Presidents and Chancellors in considering and acting upon each school’s membership interest.”

