Two Tigers top list of ACC's best DTs entering 2021

Two Clemson Tigers are atop this list of the best defensive tackles in the ACC heading into the 2021 season.

Former Clemson offensive lineman and current ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain released his ranking of the top five DTs in the ACC entering 2021, and Clemson’s Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis are No. 1 and No. 2 on the list, respectively.

Miami’s Nesta Jade Silvera, Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey and North Carolina’s Raymond Vohasek round out Mac Lain’s ranking, in that order.

Bresee, the former No. 1 recruit in the country, burst onto the scene as a Freshman All-American in 2020 when he became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history, joining Dexter Lawrence (2016). The Damascus, Md., native enters 2021 credited with 33 tackles (6.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a safety over 12 games (10 starts).

Davis, meanwhile, earned the starting role in his first career game as a true freshman in 2019 and has been a key interior piece for Clemson’s defense ever since. The Apopka, Fla., native enters 2021 credited with 68 tackles (14.0 for loss), 7.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery over 22 games (20 starts).

Lead by the best defensive tackle in the COUNTRY, here are are #ACC’s top DT’s for 2021. Who will be on this list by the end of the season??? pic.twitter.com/29429Z4tRz — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) July 28, 2021

