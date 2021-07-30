Clemson leads the way in ACC defense ranking

Football

By July 30, 2021 2:34 pm

Clemson leads the way on an ACC Network analyst’s list of the best defenses in the conference entering the 2021 season.

Eric Mac Lain put the Tigers at No. 1 in his preseason ranking of the top five defenses in the ACC, followed by Pittsburgh, Miami, NC State and North Carolina, in that order.

Clemson returns all 11 starters on defense from the 2020 football season. At least in the modern era of Clemson Football, never has all 11 starters from a unit returned to play the following season — and they return from a defense that led the nation in sacks and led the ACC in total defense.

Last season, the Tigers finished No. 2 nationally in tackles for loss and ranked ninth nationally in interceptions.

Clemson finished second in the ACC in scoring defense, rushing defense, and passing defense, and led the ACC in fewest number of rushing touchdowns allowed.

Home