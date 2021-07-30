Former Tiger has a new gig

A former Clemson standout received a new coaching opportunity on Thursday.

David Kopp played for the Tigers on the diamond from 2005-07 and pitched on NCAA Super Regional teams and the 2006 ACC Championship and College World Series team. In 2007 he was a team captain and First Team All-ACC recipient.

Kopp is reuniting with his former pitching coach Kevin O’Sullivan as the volunteer assistant coach at the University of Florida where O’Sullivan has served as the head coach since he left Clemson in 2007.

Kopp returned to Clemson as a staff member in 2016 under head coach Monte Lee and then took assistant roles at Florida Southern and most recently Florida Atlantic as a pitching coach from 2017-2021.

SCOOP: @GatorsBB will hire David Kopp as its new volunteer assistant coach, sources tell @d1baseball. Kopp has spent the last four seasons as the pitching coach for @FAUBaseball. Strong addition to the staff by the #Gators. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) July 29, 2021