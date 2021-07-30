Gamecocks 'excited' to compete with Oklahoma, Texas

It seems the Gamecocks are excited to add two historic powers in college football to their conference.

University of South Carolina director of athletics Ray Tanner responded Friday in an official statement to the formal membership invitations extended to Texas and Oklahoma from the SEC. The two school plan to join the conference effective July 1, 2025.

Tanner expressed the Gamecocks’ excitement to add to of the premier brands in college athletics to their conference.

“The addition of the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma into the Southeastern Conference will excite Gamecock students-athletes, coaches and fans,” Tanner said.

“Thirty years ago, the University of South Carolina accepted an invitation to join the SEC,” he continued.”Each day since, the young men and women who have represented our program have benefitted from the conference’s mission.”

South Carolina has yet to win an SEC title in football and has only won the SEC East Division once in 2010 when it lost to Auburn in the conference championship game.

The addition of the Longhorns and Sooners will make the path to a championship in the SEC even more difficult for the Gamecocks.

Looking forward to continuing to compete in the best and toughest conference in country. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/uYL2089bGZ — Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) July 30, 2021

