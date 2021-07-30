NCAA moves quickly to adapt to changing landscape

The NCAA announced an upcoming constitutional convention that will alter the future of college athletics.

The Board of Governors said it voted to approve a constitutional convention in November with the expectation to approve changes in January 2022.

Jack Degioia serves as the chairman of the Board of Governors and the president of Georgetown University and stressed the importance of the meeting in the NCAA’s release.

“As the national landscape changes, college sports must also quickly adapt to become more responsive to the needs of college athletes and current member schools,” DeGioia said. “This effort will position the NCAA to continue providing meaningful opportunities for current college athletes and those for generations to come.”

The constitution will be redrafted by a group of 22 dubbed the Constitutional Review Committee and features presidents, commissioners, athletics directors and students from all three divisions of the NCAA.

NCAA President Mark Emmert stressed the convention is not just about altering the function of the association but essentially starting from scratch.

“This is not about tweaking the model we have now,” Emmert said in the release. “This is about wholesale transformation so we can set a sustainable course for college sports for decades to come. We need to stay focused on the thing that matters most — helping students be as successful as they can be as both students and athletes.”

