Ross, Uiagalelei boast that 'wide receiver U' is back

The injury bug hit Clemson hard last season particularly at wide receiver.

Justyn Ross missed all of last season due to a congenital spine issue, Joseph Ngata had surgery on abdomen, Frank Ladson was nagged with a reoccurring foot issue and Brannon Spector also missed time due to injury.

Ahead of the 2021 season Clemson looks poised to return its wide receiver core to full strength even with Amari Rodgers transitioning to the NFL.

Ross told The Clemson Insider that the group will be the best in the country this season.

“I feel the receiver unit can show we are the best in the country for real,” Ross said. “Just from what I see and what I know players can do, the country has seen it they just haven’t seen the whole thing. So I feel like we can be the best receiver group in the whole country for sure.”

Ross is still waiting on the official word on whether he is cleared for full contact this season. But he has been able to participate fully in individual drills and workouts since last October.

First year starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei also has high expectations for his receiver room looking ahead to this season.

He went as far to claim the Tigers boast the deepest and best group of wide receivers in college football.

“I feel like we have eight legitimate guys who can start at any spot on our offense,” Uiagalelei said. “I think we definitely have the deepest receiver room in the country, we have the best receiving corps in the country by far in my opinion.”

For Uiagalelei it the depth all starts with Ross.

“I love Justyn Ross and feel like he is the best receiver in the country just having him out there is amazing and I’m glad he’s going to get a chance to come out there and play,” Uiagalelei said at ACC Kickoff last week. “We’ve definitely had a great relationship and I’m ready to throw him the ball.”

As for the rest of the room Uiagalelei feels the comradery is there for the Tigers to make a splash at receiver this year after getting a full summer of skills and drills work in.

And the sophomore signal caller is eager for the rest of the country to see what guys like Ngata and Ladson can show at full strength.

“We have some receivers that haven’t played a lot like Joe Ngata and Frank Ladson played a little bit but due to injuries weren’t able to get on the field much, but they are definitely going to show that to a lot of people,” Uiagalelei said.

