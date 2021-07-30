Texans veteran leader voices support for Watson

One of the leaders of the Houston Texans’ football team, and a leader in the Houston community, voiced his support for Deshaun Watson on Friday at the Texans’ training camp.

Whitney Mercilus, who has played for the Texans since he was drafted by the franchise in the first round in 2012, had Watson’s back when asked about his teammate’s legal issues and the 22 civil lawsuits he is facing alleging sexual assault or misconduct.

“With Deshaun, that’s my guy, love him to death,” Mercilius said of the former Clemson star quarterback. “Hate what’s happened to him. Praying for him every day, honestly. Everything is gonna sort itself out. God got it and I know that for a fact.”

Mercilus, a widely respected individual, was chosen as the 2018 NFL Houston Texans Man of the Year nominee for his work on and off the field. In 2016, he launched The WithMerci Foundation, which advocates services and support for families of children with disabilities and special needs. To date, Mercilus and the WithMerci Foundation have donated over $325,000 to advocate services for families of children with disabilities and academic programs servicing the special needs population.

Whitney Mercilus (@Merci380) on @deshaunwatson: “With Deshaun, that’s my guy, love him to death. Hate what’s happened to him. Praying for him every day, honestly. Everything is gonna sort itself out. God got it and I know that for a fact.” pic.twitter.com/1BRYi1Lmic — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 30, 2021

#Texans players continue to speak very highly of Deshaun Watson including one of the most high-character guys in the city, Whitney Mercilus, who stuck his chest out for him today after practice. — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) July 30, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks