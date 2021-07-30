Trenches will set tone between Clemson-Georgia

The Clemson offensive line faces a tall test in week one against Georgia when it squares up with one of the best defensive lines in the country.

But Matt Bockhorst and his unit are up for the task, and he got excited talking about the two colliding in Charlotte, N.C. on Sept. 4.

“That battle is going to dictate the pace of the game, which is great because that’s the essence of football, what happens in the trenches. We’ve got a formidable opponent but as do they,” Bockhorst said at the ACC Kickoff last week.

The Tigers experienced highs and lows on the offensive line last season as it proved one of the best pass protecting units in the country but also struggled at times and finished the year with a rough outing in the Sugar Bowl loss to Ohio State.

But offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell returns a lot of experience up front this season despite losing left tackle Jackson Carman to the NFL Draft and the graduation of center Cade Stewart. The unit returns Bockhorst for a fifth season, junior Will Putnam and redshirt junior Jordan McFadden.

Entering fall camp the unit is poised to find the best fit at center and Caldwell hopes to see McFadden take ownership at left tackle.

Bockhorst knows the importance of camp this fall ahead of the marquee matchup to kick off the season.

“You know what this camp is going to speak volumes about where we stand in that regard and we are going to be ready on Sept. 4 to execute,” Bockhorst said. “Definitely a worthy opponent and not somebody we can’t look past.”

Jordan Davis anchors the Bulldogs’ defensive line and received plenty of preseason hype with first team All-America honors by Phil Steele, second team honors by the Walter Camp Foundation and a spot on the watchlists for the Nagurski Award and Outland Trophy.

And while Bockhorst feels preseason awards are often merited it doesn’t carry any weight when the Tigers and Bulldogs renew their historic rivalry in Charlotte.

“Obviously people see potential in great players and that’s why a lot of times you get accolades but sometimes that’s not the case,” Bockhorst said “I always try to be wary of that but I know they’ve got some great players up front and we are really looking forward to it.”

