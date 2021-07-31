Boyd poised to make impact at Clemson, again

Football

July 31, 2021

Clemson welcomed former quarterback Tajh Boyd back to the program this month to serve as an offensive analyst.

Boyd played for the Tigers from 2010-13 and asserted himself as one of the best to take snaps in the program as he helped usher it onto the national stage. The All-American has already made an impact on D.J. Uiagalelei as he enters his first season as the starting quarterback for Clemson.

“It’s definitely cool having Tajh and there are a lot of former players on the staff you have Brandon Streeter who was a former quarterback and J.P. Losman who was a former Bills quarterback so there’s a lot of people,” Uiagalelei said at the ACC Kickoff. “ But having him back is a different perspective from all the other coach so it’s super cool I love Tajh he’s a good guy.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney made it a point when he got the job at Clemson to keep as many former players around the program as possible.

“We’ve talked about that from day one when we built our program. I love being able to give a former player opportunity where it’s warranted,” Swinney said. “It’s been cool to see so many guys pursue coaching.”

Swinney got his start in coaching in a similar fashion at Alabama when Gene Stallings brought him on as a graduate assistant at the end of his playing career in 1993. After two seasons he assumed the role of wide receiver coach for the Crimson Tide from 1996-2000 before his journey eventually led Swinney to Clemson in 2003.

Quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter played for the Tigers from 1997-99 and was the starting signal called his last two seasons in Clemson. After his college career he too went straight into coaching and returned to Clemson in 2015 in his current role.

Streeter told The Clemson Insider how excited he is to have Boyd on the coaching staff.

“Tajh has a bright future in this profession there’s no doubt about it. I’m excited for our guys to be around him because he’s got a ton of experience and they look up to him,” Streeter said. “He’s going to be a guy who can give them a lot of wisdom as they go through the process.”

Home