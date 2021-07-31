Lawrence: "We are here to win"

Trevor Lawrence has the entire city of Jacksonville excited for what is ahead for the Jaguars.

The top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft spoke with the NFL Network following Saturday’s camp session.

“That is awesome. We are so appreciative of the fans. I don’t know what it is normally like. They say it has been different and we have had way more people than usual which is awesome. I am glad the whole city is excited,” said Lawrence.

The fans aren’t the only ones excited according to the former Tiger.

“We are excited to, we are here to win. I know these fans are ready for that,” Lawrence said. “They deserve that. We are ready to just put this thing together and go win.”

The vocal Jaguar fans help the team on hot summer day at camp.

“It definitely helps. You get out here on a hot day and it kind of helps you push through. Having all of these fans out here that are here cheering you on,” said Lawrence.

