Meyer stresses Jags QB competition still alive

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer stressed in a press conference Saturday that he still has not named a starting quarterback.

Jacksonville selected Clemson standout Trevor Lawrence with the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But Meyer made it clear he hasn’t locked up the starting spot and is still in competition with Gardner Minshew who missed a chunk of last season due to injury.

After the first week of training camp, Meyer hopes to see more competition from his two quarterbacks next week when things ramp up in week two.

“Up to now this is just retention and skillset, and they are pro quarterbacks, so they are going to throw,” Meyer said on Saturday. “The No. 1 quality of the best quarterbacks, football players and coaches is competitive spirit and we’ve had zero of that right now.”

Minshew started eight games for the Jaguars in 2020 and 12 games in 2019 but has battled with injuries throughout his time in the NFL.

