Stud Alabama OL checks out ‘dream’ school Clemson

Clemson played host Thursday to a big-time offensive line prospect from Alabama.

Auburn High School 2023 interior OL Bradyn Joiner traveled to campus for an unofficial visit and saw all the Tigers have to offer.

“I did a whole tour of everything they have,” he told The Clemson Insider, “and I would say my favorite part of the visit was being on that field (at Death Valley) and watching the field. It was electric.”

Joiner, a 6-foot-4, 310-pound rising junior, made the trip to Tiger Town with his mother and younger sister.

“My mom thinks highly of Clemson. … She thinks it’s a great school,” he said.

Joiner and his family were shown around by Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and Joiner’s area recruiter, Todd Bates.

“We were just talking about recruiting and everything they have to offer at Clemson,” he said.

Joiner owns well over two dozen offers going into his junior season. Earlier this month, he released a top 10 comprised of Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Arizona State, Indiana, UCF, Georgia, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech.

While Clemson wasn’t included among his top schools as the Tigers have not yet offered, they would certainly be one of his favorite choices if that changes and they pull the trigger moving forward.

“Clemson is one of my dream schools,” he said.

The subject of a potential offer from Clemson came up during Joiner’s conversations with the coaches.

“They were telling me it was coming,” he said.

Joiner is planning a return trip to Clemson this fall and already has a date circled on his calendar.

“I think I will be back for the Florida State game (on Oct. 30),” he said.

As for when Joiner might make his commitment decision down the road, he said it will happen “whenever I feel like the time is right.” Right now, his recruitment remains wide open.

Joiner visited UCF on Friday and, besides Clemson, he has also been to Georgia, Ole Miss, Auburn, Alabama and Georgia Tech this summer.

