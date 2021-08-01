Clemson football player charged by police

Football

August 1, 2021 12:13 pm

A Clemson football player surrendered himself to the Clemson City Police Department on Sunday for charges related to a serious car accident on July 21.

The Clemson Police Department charged reserve cornerback Fred Davis with reckless driving and booked him in the city jail.

According to a statement from the CPD, the investigation showed Davis was traveling 115 MPH in a 55 MPH speed zone before colliding with a mail carrier vehicle.

Clemson police determined Davis’ speed severely limited his ability to navigate safely and caused him to lose control of his vehicle before crashing into the mail carrier. The driver of the carrier sustained significant injuries that will require extensive rehab.

Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos advocated for stricter charges in South Carolina for crashes of this nature in the statement.

“These egregious and aggressive driving acts that result in serious injury to  another need to have an appropriate penalty. In most cases, the injured suffer much pain, multiple  medical procedures, lengthy recovery times, and whose freedom to live life injury free are taken from them,” Chief Jorge Campos said. “The offender, especially if they are not hurt, currently only have a few hurdles to  navigate and get to live life freely, while the injured do not.

“With the advances in modern medicine,  many of the injuries do not meet the definition of ‘Great Bodily Injury’ so I would advocate for a  more inclusive definition for the enhanced penalty. The legislature’s current proposed bill is a step  in the right direction, but will not account for serious injuries that are not permanent.”

Davis received a bond hearing and was released.

Davis is a sophomore at Clemson. Last year, he played in 11 games as a true freshman and recorded 13 tackles and had two broken up passes.

He recorded both of his pass breakups, along with two tackles, in the Tigers’ ACC Championship Game victory over Notre Dame.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will likely address this situation later in the week when he speaks with the media.

