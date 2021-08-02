Clemson picks up new commitment

Clemson has picked up a new commitment from a prospect in the Class of 2022.

Nathan Dvorsky, a right-handed pitcher/first baseman from Suwanee, Ga., announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program via social media late Sunday night.

“I am super excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University!” Dvorsky wrote in a Twitter post. “I would like to thank God, my coaches, friends, and family for their unconditional support along my journey. Go Tigers!”

Dvorsky, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound right-handed batter and thrower, attends Lambert High School in Suwanee, Ga.

‘22 RHP Nathan Dvorsky (@LambertBaseball) made a huge impression at the #GaTPG. Blew FBs by hitters and offered up a swing and miss 12/6 CB. Continues to trend in the right direction. FB: 87-90, T91

CB: 77-79@PBRGeorgia @PBR_Uncommitted @ShooterHunt pic.twitter.com/o9aM7KPxJl — Phil Kerber (@PhilKerberPBR) June 9, 2021

#Uncommitted ‘22 RHP Nathan Dvorsky (@HowDoYouServe) comes out with some heat. Working down with FB, good tilt. Going to SL with 2 strikes. FB: 87-89, T90, settled at 85-87

SL: 76-77, tight, downer@PBRGeorgia @PBR_Uncommitted #SGG21 pic.twitter.com/E9u0YIxiZa — Phil Kerber (@PhilKerberPBR) May 29, 2021

