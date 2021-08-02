Clemson picks up new commitment

Baseball

August 2, 2021

Clemson has picked up a new commitment from a prospect in the Class of 2022.

Nathan Dvorsky, a right-handed pitcher/first baseman from Suwanee, Ga., announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program via social media late Sunday night.

“I am super excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University!” Dvorsky wrote in a Twitter post. “I would like to thank God, my coaches, friends, and family for their unconditional support along my journey. Go Tigers!”

Dvorsky, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound right-handed batter and thrower, attends Lambert High School in Suwanee, Ga.

