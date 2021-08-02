New 2023 commit for Clemson

Clemson has picked up a new commitment from a prospect in the Class of 2023.

Luke Brown, a right-handed pitcher/outfielder from Apex, N.C., announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program via social media on Monday afternoon.

I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to Clemson University to further my athletic and academic career,” Brown wrote in a Twitter post. “I’d like to thank God, my family, coaches, friends, and everyone else who has supported me along the way. Go Tigers!”

Brown, a 6-foot-7, 170-pound right-handed batter and thrower, attends Middle Creek High School in Apex, N.C.

I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to Clemson University to further my athletic and academic career. I’d like to thank God, my family, coaches, friends, and everyone else who has supported me along the way. Go tigers! pic.twitter.com/ns9UoHXACy — Luke Brown (@LukeBrownn25) August 2, 2021

Congrats Luke! Luke kicked off the #PBRFG21 last week, throwing 1st for #TeamCarolina & immediately setting the bar high. Flooded the zone w/ a solid 3 pitch mix. Low heartbeat in front of 350+ college coaches. @PrepBaseballNC @ShooterHunt @PBR_SC https://t.co/dE9j4FUSnF — Brandon Hall (@BHall_NC) August 2, 2021

Great job Luke! Congrats! Clemson getting a good one!! https://t.co/8zJRyPqeT6 — Middle Creek Baseball (@MCreekBaseball) August 2, 2021

Lot to like from Luke Brown (‘23, NC) long, lean frame w/ long levers and loads of RTF. Working at a quick tempo, 84-87, grabbing an 88 early w/ downhill action on FB. #16uCoastalElite @PG_Scouting @PG_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/8XKHFfFWTE — PG Coastal (@PG_Coastal) July 25, 2021

The arms are going to be on full display today in Game 1s & long-limbed 6’7 ‘23 RHP Luke Brown (NC) starts things off at 86-87 w/ steeper angle & 2500+ RPM. Developing spin for K up to 77. Wiry-athletic w/ whippy arm. M2C#PBRFG21 || @PrepBaseballNC pic.twitter.com/tWFoUbrLJH — Shooter Hunt (@ShooterHunt) July 29, 2021

