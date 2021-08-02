New 2023 commit for Clemson

Clemson has picked up a new commitment from a prospect in the Class of 2023.

Luke Brown, a right-handed pitcher/outfielder from Apex, N.C., announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program via social media on Monday afternoon.

I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to Clemson University to further my athletic and academic career,” Brown wrote in a Twitter post. “I’d like to thank God, my family, coaches, friends, and everyone else who has supported me along the way. Go Tigers!”

Brown, a 6-foot-7, 170-pound right-handed batter and thrower, attends Middle Creek High School in Apex, N.C.

