Simms opens up to TCI about his NBA future

Clemson standout Aamir Simms’ NBA dreams became reality on Friday when he signed with the Knicks as an undrafted free agent.

Simms earned All-ACC honors twice as a Tiger with second-team honors in 2019-20 and third team honors this past season. He also served as an ambassador for the program and Clemson community as whole in his four seasons in orange and white.

The Clemson Insider spoke with Simms about his deal with New York and reflected on his time in Tiger Town.

“It’s a blessing to be in the position I am today,” Simms said. “I’m thankful for the Knicks for giving me the opportunity to prove that I belong in this league and can make immediate impact! I’m really eager to get to work in continue to develop at a high level with high level players and coaches.”

Simms asserted himself in elite company during his time in Littlejohn Coliseum. He was the fourth player in program history to record 1,000 points, 600 rebounds, 150 assists, 75 steals and 75 blocks in his career and joined Clemson legends Trevor Booker, Horace Grant and Larry Nance who all went on to successful NBA careers.

He finished 34th all-time in Clemson history in scoring with 1,133 points and was the 15th Tiger to score 1,000 points and pull down 600 rebounds.

Simms felt his time on the hardwood for head coach Brad Brownell prepared him for this moment and an NBA future.

“Clemson put me in a position to adapt quickly to stressful environments, develop an IQ and skillset that translates to the modern day NBA,” Simms said.

But the things Simms will miss most about Clemson is the family environment and realtionships with his teammates.

Simms excelled off the court as well and became the second Tiger to win the Skip Prosser Award for the nations top scholar athlete in men’s basketball when he received the reward earlier this year. He joined former Clemson standout Cliff Hammonds who won the award in 2008.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks