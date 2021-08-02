Tigers add another in-state commitment

Baseball

August 2, 2021

Clemson has picked up a new commitment from a prospect in the Class of 2024.

Dion Brown, a middle infielder/outfielder/right-handed pitcher from York, S.C. announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program via social media on Monday evening.

Brown is the son of a former NFL player, Sheldon Brown, who played college football at the University of South Carolina and was inducted into the Gamecocks’ Athletics Hall of Fame back in 2015.

“After a long talk with my family, I am excited to announce that I’m going to be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University,” Brown wrote in a Twitter post. “Thanks to all of the coaches in my life. Without God, none of this would be possible. Go Tigers.”

Brown, a 5-foot-10, 125-pound right-handed batter and thrower, attends Clover High School in Clover, S.C. and plays for the South Charlotte Panthers.

