Tigers add another in-state commitment

Clemson has picked up a new commitment from a prospect in the Class of 2024.

Dion Brown, a middle infielder/outfielder/right-handed pitcher from York, S.C. announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program via social media on Monday evening.

Brown is the son of a former NFL player, Sheldon Brown, who played college football at the University of South Carolina and was inducted into the Gamecocks’ Athletics Hall of Fame back in 2015.

“After a long talk with my family, I am excited to announce that I’m going to be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University,” Brown wrote in a Twitter post. “Thanks to all of the coaches in my life. Without God, none of this would be possible. Go Tigers.”

Brown, a 5-foot-10, 125-pound right-handed batter and thrower, attends Clover High School in Clover, S.C. and plays for the South Charlotte Panthers.

After a long talk with my family I am excited to announce that I’m going to be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University. Thanks to all of the coaches in my life. Without God none of this would be possible. Go Tigers 🐅 @ClemsonBaseball @MonteLeeCU pic.twitter.com/z70M5iMqpn — Dion Brown (@dionbrown_24) August 2, 2021

Summer baseball ends with this gap shot to left center at Clemson. Thank you to all the coaches at @ClemsonBaseball for a great weekend. Tomorrow is officially @Clover_Football season! pic.twitter.com/UeotYsbQhF — Dion Brown (@dionbrown_24) August 1, 2021

Great morning pitching at ⁦@ClemsonBaseball⁩ prospect camp pic.twitter.com/i2gNLrH9Yx — Dion Brown (@dionbrown_24) July 31, 2021

Dion Brown (‘24, SC) knocks in a pair for his second hit. Simple stroke w/ some quickness on the paths. #WWBA @PG_Uncommitted @PG_Coastal pic.twitter.com/1IW9Oj7bMp — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 29, 2021

