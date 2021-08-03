Big 12 and Pac 12 considering alliance amid expansion

Commissioners from the Big 12 and Pac 12 are meeting today to discuss their options following the decision of Texas and Oklahoma to move to the SEC in 2025.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff are reportedly considering a type of scheduling alliance that could include a future merger.

Bowlsby addressed the Texas state senate on Monday and discussed the possibility of a merger with another conference to keep the Big 12 alive when its two biggest revenue sources join the SEC.

Bowlsby also testified on Monday that the Big 12 will take close to a 50-percent hit in its television revenue without Texas and Oklahoma.

