Clemson adds new 2023 commit

Baseball

By August 3, 2021 9:03 pm

Clemson has picked up a new commitment from a prospect in the Class of 2023.

Aidan Knaak, a right-handed pitcher from Fort Myers, Fla., announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program via social media on Tuesday night.

I am excited to announce that I am going to be continuing my academic and baseball career at @clemsonuniversity!” Knaak wrote in a Twitter post. “I want to thank God, my family, friends and coaches for your support and helping me along this journey.”

Knaak, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound right-handed batter and thrower, attends Bishop Vero Catholic High School in Fort Myers, Fla.

