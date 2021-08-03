Clemson adds new 2023 commit

Clemson has picked up a new commitment from a prospect in the Class of 2023.

Aidan Knaak, a right-handed pitcher from Fort Myers, Fla., announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program via social media on Tuesday night.

I am excited to announce that I am going to be continuing my academic and baseball career at @clemsonuniversity!” Knaak wrote in a Twitter post. “I want to thank God, my family, friends and coaches for your support and helping me along this journey.”

Knaak, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound right-handed batter and thrower, attends Bishop Vero Catholic High School in Fort Myers, Fla.

I am excited to announce that I am going to be continuing my academic and baseball career at @clemsonuniversity! I want to thank God, my family, friends and coaches for your support and helping me along this journey. @clemsonbaseball

@florida_burn pic.twitter.com/KuxVaXF2Vk — Aidan Knaak (@aidan_knaak) August 4, 2021

‘23 Aidan Knaak (FL) had some of the most pitch ability of the day. FB was up to 91 and working both sides of the plate, added a sharp SL to keep hitters off balance. Struck out 10 in 4 and a third. ⁦@PG_Uncommitted⁩ #PGWS pic.twitter.com/WB0y2sZDnu — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 25, 2021

Aidan Knaak (‘23, FL) with four plus pitches. Fastball 86-88 T89 with good life. Changeup has elite depth (72-74). Curveball showing 12-6 shape with hard bite (75-77). Slider with hard horizontal action (78-80). @PG_Uncommitted @Florida_PG #WWBA pic.twitter.com/dV6PZZx52I — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 19, 2021

#Uncommitted 2023 RHP Aidan Knaak of @FloridaBurn 2023 gets the K here looking on an 87 FB. Mostly been 85-87, T88 (2253-2336 RPM) while mixing in a 69-70 CB w/ depth. Quick arm, works out of a simple windup. @DiamondProMedia #BurnScorpsChallenge pic.twitter.com/9Xnp2i4rAd — Mike Maerz (@Mike_Maerz) June 19, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!