Basketball

Clemson makes top group for in-state top prospect

August 3, 2021

By |

One of the nation’s top prospects named Clemson among his top schools Monday.

Blythewood (S.C.) four-star Julian Phillips announced his top 10 via social media and included the Tigers along with Alabama, Kansas, LSU, Florida State, Tennesee, UCLA, Florida, Virginia and Southern Cal.

Phillips (6-8, 200) is ranked as No. 4 power forward in the 2022 class by 247Sports and No. 7 by Rivals, while ESPN considers him the No. 12 power forward in the country.

He is the No. 2 prospect in the Palmetto State and No. 25 overall prospect in the 2022 class regardless of position, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Phillips made an official visit to Clemson back in early June.

