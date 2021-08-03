Etienne stands up for Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence struggled at Jaguars training camp on Monday as he threw three interceptions.

But his teammate and fellow Clemson standout Travis Etienne stood up for Lawrence in his post practice press conference.

“As a football player you are not always going to have your best day and that’s why we come out here and work each and every day,” Etienne said. “I feel like it’s better to have those days now than in the season and I know how Trevor is and is mindset and that he will come out here and be much better than he was today. That’s all a football player can ask for is to get better everyday.”

Lawrence certainly lived up to that expectation during Tuesday’s practice as he bounced back from a rough start to the week and went back to his regular form.

According to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft completed 18-of-27 passes between 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work and made some great throws along the way. Lawrence also converted on third down four times in five opportunities in full team drills.

On Tuesday, Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell echoed Etienne’s sentiment and was pleased with the way Lawrence bounced back despite one interception in the first practice in full pads.

“I think that’s something that is understandable, this is where we want to make those mistakes,” Bevell said. “We want him to learn and grow and are going to put him in the toughest situations possible and see how he reacts in the moment and see how he bounces back the next day. I like what he did, we had a turnover today but will continue to work it.”

Bevell credited Lawrence’s ability to bounce back despite a stiff learning curve to the extra work he puts in when practice is over.

“Each and everyday he’s working hard and in there watching the tape and trying to improve as he comes back out for the next day,” Bevell said.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!