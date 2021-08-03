Florida State follows suit, shuts door on SEC rumors

On Monday rumors circulated on Twitter that Clemson and Florida State reached out to the SEC about potentially joining the conference.

But a Clemson spokesperson quickly shot it down saying there was “no truth” to the rumor and Florida State president John Thrasher followed suit on Tuesday.

“I want to be clear that persistent reports that Florida State has been in contact with the Southeastern Conference are untrue,” Thrasher said in a press release. “We have had no communication with the SEC or any representatives of the SEC.”

The rumor began circulating after a tweet from Marc Ryan of ESPN Upstate claimed the two schools reached out to the SEC but that the conference was apprehensive because of the markets.

Per a reliable source, Clemson+Florida State have reached out to the SEC about joining the conference. The SEC is concerned that streaming numbers for Clemson+Florida State don't bring what Oklahoma+Texas do. Notre Dame is the only "free agent" left that would "add to the pot." — Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) August 2, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!