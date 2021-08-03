Introducing TCI's New Beat Writer Davis Potter

Monday was the first day of work for The Clemson Insider’s new beat writer Davis Potter.

Robert and Davis hit the TCI studio to let you get to know the newest member of the staff.

Potter is coming to us from Wyoming, where he’s spent the last three years covering University of Wyoming athletics for the Casper Star-Tribune. As an Alabama native who’s spent most of his life living and working in the Deep South, though, Potter is returning to a part of the country he’s all too familiar with.

His first five years as a college sports reporter were spent covering an SEC beat.

Potter, an Auburn University graduate, has twice been named State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. He first earned the honor in Mississippi in 2015 before being voted Wyoming’s sportswriter of the year in 2019.