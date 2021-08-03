Introducing TCI's New Beat Writer Davis Potter

Introducing TCI's New Beat Writer Davis Potter

Football

Introducing TCI's New Beat Writer Davis Potter

By , August 3, 2021 10:36 am

By and |

Monday was the first day of work for The Clemson Insider’s new beat writer Davis Potter.

Robert and Davis hit the TCI studio to let you get to know the newest member of the staff.

Potter is coming to us from Wyoming, where he’s spent the last three years covering University of Wyoming athletics for the Casper Star-Tribune. As an Alabama native who’s spent most of his life living and working in the Deep South, though, Potter is returning to a part of the country he’s all too familiar with.

His first five years as a college sports reporter were spent covering an SEC beat.

Potter, an Auburn University graduate, has twice been named State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. He first earned the honor in Mississippi in 2015 before being voted Wyoming’s sportswriter of the year in 2019.

Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

16hr

Clemson has picked up a new commitment from a prospect in the Class of 2024. Dion Brown, a middle infielder/outfielder/right-handed pitcher from York, S.C. announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball (…)

reply
16hr

Clemson has picked up a new commitment from a prospect in the Class of 2023. Luke Brown, a right-handed pitcher/outfielder from Apex, N.C., announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program via social (…)

19hr

A tweet surfaced on Monday that claimed Clemson and Florida State contacted the SEC about pursuing membership in the future. The Clemson Insider reached out to officials in the Clemson athletic department (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home