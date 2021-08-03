What They Are Saying: Etienne impressing in Jags camp

Trevor Lawrence isn’t the only Tiger getting buzz in Jacksonville.  Travis Etienne is showing off his versatility in camp and getting plenty of praise.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about the former Clemson running back.

 

