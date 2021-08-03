What They Are Saying: Etienne impressing in Jags camp

Trevor Lawrence isn’t the only Tiger getting buzz in Jacksonville. Travis Etienne is showing off his versatility in camp and getting plenty of praise.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about the former Clemson running back.

#Jaguars RB Travis Etienne says people have this misconception that he's a WR, when he's really a RB with the skill set to spread out wide. Almost like as we've been saying … — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 2, 2021

"Few players were as active catching the ball on Monday as Etienne. The Jags clearly have big plans for the RB position as a whole, but the usage of ETN as a pass-catcher has been evident throughout the 1st week of camp… He has shown terrific hands and burst after the catch" https://t.co/GEGAyJHVVG — NFL Beat Writers (@32BeatWriters) August 2, 2021

Travis Etienne walking into his first training camp practice as a Jaguar pic.twitter.com/gUwTC1mpGR — Ryan Green (@RyanGreen1010XL) July 28, 2021

Travis Etienne just made Quincy Williams look bad! Left him In The dust for and easy catch — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 31, 2021

He came to camp in great shape. I like his quickness to get through the hole and he has been good at catching passes out of the backfield. He doesn't have the speed like Travis Etienne but they are going to find ways to utilize both. Good problem — John Reid (@JohnReid64) August 1, 2021

Travis Etienne = big beach guy. Said sitting on the beach at 8/9 PM in Jax most peaceful he’s been. Looking for a house at the beach “Those houses are too expensive right now so I’m thinking maybe a condo” — literally same, Travis, same 😂😂😂#Jaguars | @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/pmiY0D6JiA — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 2, 2021

Week 1 of #Jaguars training Camp is in the books. Next week is when they turn up the heat 🔥 Checkout my notes from Day 4 Trevor Lawrence 🥴 Tim Tebow 🤔 Travis Etienne 🤯https://t.co/z0kYQ0OOdU — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 31, 2021

7.Jaguars RB Travis Etienne: “Honestly, I feel like it’s night and day from rookie minicamp. When I first came here, my stance was kind of sloppy. I’m much better in my footwork, my pad level. I feel like Coach Urban had a great plan and it’s coming to fruition.” https://t.co/GrVqnwhp2Y — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) August 2, 2021

Travis Etienne getting in some work pic.twitter.com/rsv13zJltB — Dan Hicken (@DanHicken) July 30, 2021

From @ClemsonFB to the @nfl. #jaguars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne back working together as pros. pic.twitter.com/7tslVsdOGf — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 28, 2021

Trevor Lawrence Dimes, some Travis Etienne splash plays, and which front seven defender stood out on a day where it's incredibly hard for them to do so. Everything I saw at #Jaguars training camp, Day 2. https://t.co/2dTNZQmd8E — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) July 29, 2021

Trevor Lawrence got off to a rough start Monday, but fellow first round pick Travis Etienne had another good day by proving he has the explosion and versatility the Jags’ offense needs. https://t.co/mp8wTtyUXu — The Jaguars Wire (@TheJaguarsWire) August 3, 2021