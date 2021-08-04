ACC Network analyst makes bold prediction for Uiagalelei

An ACC Network analyst made a bold prediction for Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei.

In a conversation about which ACC quarterback would throw for the most yards this season former Tiger Eric Mac Lain picked Uiagalelei.

But he took the prediction one step further and said the Clemson quarterback will make history.

“It’s gonna be D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson’s first ever Heisman trophy winner,” Mac Lain said.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!