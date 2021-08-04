ACC Network analyst makes bold prediction for Uiagalelei

August 4, 2021

An ACC Network analyst made a bold prediction for Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei.

In a conversation about which ACC quarterback would throw for the most yards this season former Tiger Eric Mac Lain picked Uiagalelei.

But he took the prediction one step further and said the Clemson quarterback will make history.

“It’s gonna be D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson’s first ever Heisman trophy winner,” Mac Lain said.

2hr

Former Clemson standout Cornell Powell received high praise from his offensive coordinator after training camp on Tuesday. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was asked about the former Tiger and tight (…)

