Former Tiger sees big league dream fulfilled

Another former Clemson pitcher made his Major League debut on Tuesday night.

Brody Koerner entered the game on the mound for the Yankees in the seventh inning on Tuesday for his first MLB appearance in a 13-1 win over the Orioles.

For Koerner the whirlwind of a day culminated in the fulfillment of a lifelong dream to play in the big leagues.

“It’s kind of a whirlwind to be honest with you,” Koerner said in his postgame press conference. “The last 24 hours have been kind of crazy and they kind of culminated all with being able to pitch in Yankee Stadium which is a blessing from God for sure.”

Koerner pitched two innings and allowed two hits and one run as he closed the door on the win for New York.

The right hander pitched for the Tigers from 2013-15 before he was drafted in the 17th round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Yankees.

“It was awesome, that’s what you dream of as a little kid when you start playing when you’re five years old,” Koerner said.

