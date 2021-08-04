Podcast: What does SEC expansion mean for Clemson, ACC?

Football

By August 4, 2021 9:39 am

Plus we discuss the start of fall camp and have interviews with Dabo Swinney and linebacker James Skalski

Former Clemson and Pittsburgh Steelers great Levon Kirkland joins me each day during the week to discuss the latest news and happenings on Clemson Football and in the world of college football in Bleav in Clemson Football, which is brought to you by BETONLine.ag.

Today, we dive into all the happenings surrounding college football, including the NIL, College Football Playoff expansion talk, Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC, as well as interviews with Clemson linebacker James Skalski and head coach Dabo Swinney.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcast at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

