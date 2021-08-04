Son of former Gamecock talks Clemson commitment with TCI

Clemson’s baseball program received a verbal commitment from a prospect in the Class of 2024 on Monday.

Dion Brown, a middle infielder/outfielder/right-handed pitcher from York, S.C., also happens to be the son of a former NFL player and South Carolina Gamecock.

Brown’s dad, Sheldon, enjoyed an 11-year career, where he spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns.

As for the younger Brown, he recently caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his decision to commit to Clemson.

“I have a tight relationship with Coach [Monte] Lee and all the coaches there,” Brown told TCI. “I just felt a connection.”

For Brown, everything about Clemson made him want to be a Tiger. From the campus to the connection with the coaching staff. He didn’t feel that type of relationship with any other school. Clemson just felt different.

Brown was at Clemson’s prospect camp this past weekend.

“I did pretty well and they liked what they saw,” he said. “I gave them a call after and we discussed it.”

That’s when Brown offered his verbal pledge to the Tigers, which he officially announced on Monday night.

Throughout his conversation with TCI, Brown kept going back to his relationship with Lee.

“He’s a really nice guy,” Brown said. “I really like his philosophy a lot and how he teaches the game and coaches it.”

What is Clemson getting in a player like Brown?

“I would say I’m quick and I’ve always been the underdog, I’ve never been the biggest kid on the field and I just play my hardest when I’m out there,” he said.

Brown plays all over the field, but Clemson is looking to see how the rising sophomore grows and how big he gets over the next couple of seasons and go from there.

Right now, Brown’s fastball is sitting around 87 mph. He’d like to improve that over the course of the next year.

“I have a very strong arm,” Brown said. “I’d like to reach 90 on the mound by next season.”

As of right now, he models his game after San Diego Padres superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis, Jr., who he watches a lot of in his spare time.

Brown, following in the footsteps of his father, also plays football for Clover High School. It’s always been a dream of his to be a two-sport athlete, which he’s absolutely going to keep chasing. On the football field, he stars at wide receiver.

