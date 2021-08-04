What They Are Saying: Higgins showing off in camp

What They Are Saying: Higgins showing off in camp

Football

What They Are Saying: Higgins showing off in camp

By August 4, 2021 11:02 am

By |

There is plenty of excitement in the preseason for the Cincinnati Bengals and one of the reasons is the play of former Tiger Tee Higgins.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Higgins on Twitter.

 

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

When spring practices came to a close this past April, D.J. Uiagalelei said he was going to do two things by the time fall camp started. The first was to go back and study himself from the spring and see how he (…)

15hr

Clemson has picked up a new commitment from a prospect in the Class of 2023. Aidan Knaak, a right-handed pitcher from Fort Myers, Fla., announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program via social (…)

15hr

Clemson will be without one of their offensive lineman for the foreseeable future.  The announcement was confirmed by the player Tuesday night. Tigers redshirt sophomore guard Tayquon Johnson (…)

17hr

Trevor Lawrence struggled at Jaguars training camp on Monday as he threw three interceptions. But his teammate and fellow Clemson standout Travis Etienne stood up for Lawrence in his post practice (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home