What They Are Saying: Higgins showing off in camp

By Robert MacRae | August 4, 2021 11:02 am ET

There is plenty of excitement in the preseason for the Cincinnati Bengals and one of the reasons is the play of former Tiger Tee Higgins.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Higgins on Twitter.

Tee Higgins one-handed grab of dart from Joe Burrow #Bengals pic.twitter.com/nq8WxTczaI — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 3, 2021

Tee Higgins Year 2 breakout incoming 🚀pic.twitter.com/GPA00ZaRP1 — PFF (@PFF) August 4, 2021

Joe Burrow spent an extra 5-7 minutes after practice working on deep balls with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/HyhstEbov1 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) August 2, 2021

Was this Tee Higgins TD play of the day? pic.twitter.com/ieHwFzE5XA — ZIM (@zimwhodey) July 31, 2021

Just chilling out at The Blind Pig with my new homies & Tee Higgins mama pic.twitter.com/KzhlerBGXm — ¢hiēf kēith (@Chiefkeith92) July 31, 2021

Tee Higgins could be a league winner this year. pic.twitter.com/g8Vg8V90I7 — TheOGfantasyfootball (@TheOGfantasy) August 1, 2021

Tee Higgins thinks each of the 3 starting Bengals WRs — Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase and himself can hit 1,000 yards this season. pic.twitter.com/B96lGr0WJL — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) July 29, 2021

#Bengals WR Tee Higgins stares at disappointment every day, and someone is going to pay. “A healthy Tee, a motivated Tee, it’s going to be scary.”https://t.co/RvX7AjTNjy pic.twitter.com/Zpo9fN5dFQ — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) July 30, 2021