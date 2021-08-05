Clemson makes top group for nation's top cornerback

The nation’s top cornerback in the 2023 class named Clemson among his top schools Thursday.

Alabaster (Ala.) five-star Tony Mitchell announced his top 10 via social media and included the Tigers along with Alabama, Florida State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Miami and Florida.

Mitchell (6-2, 180) is ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the 2023 class by 247Sports, while ESPN considers him the No. 2 cornerback in the country. He is the No. 2 prospect in the state of Alabama and No. 10 overall prospect in the 2023 class regardless of position according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Mitchell made an unofficial visit to Clemson earlier this summer after the Tigers officially extended a scholarship offer to the talented Alabama recruit.

“It was great,” Mitchell told the Clemson Insider. “I was very excited that I got the offer from Clemson, my dream school. I always liked them growing up. I was very happy about that.”

He’s carved out significant relationships with Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and got the chance to meet them both in person on his visit.

“They’ve always been at the top of my recruitment,” Mitchell said following his visit. “I talk to Coach Reed and Coach Bates a lot, I got to meet Coach Swinney when I visited for the first time a couple of weeks ago back on June 3.”