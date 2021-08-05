Clemson ranked right outside top five

Soccer

August 5, 2021

Clemson’s men’s soccer team was ranked sixth in the United Soccer Coaches Pre-Season Poll, which was released on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers concluded the 2020 season ranked seventh nationally.

In his 12th season as Clemson’s gaffer, Mike Noonan returns nine of his 11 starters from last spring’s ACC Champion side, including goalkeeper and captain George Marks as well as three other 2020 All-ACC selections.

Clemson’s women’s team debuted in the pre-season poll at No. 7, making Clemson one of only two schools to have both teams ranked in the top-10.

The Tigers open their season on Sunday, August 15 at Historic Riggs Field against Wofford at 7:00 p.m. in a pre-season matchup. The regular season will begin at home against St. John’s on Thursday, August 26, also slated for a 7:00 p.m. kick-off.

courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

Home