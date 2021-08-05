ESPN analysts pick against Clemson

On College Football Live’s schedule breakdown Wednesday a pair of ESPN analysts picked against Clemson.

David Pollack and Joey Galloway broke down the Tigers’ schedule to see if they will win over or under 11.5 games.

And both analysts picked the under because they think Georgia will best Clemson in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte, N.C. on Sept. 4.

“I’m gonna go ahead and they are going to lose to Georgia. I’m picking Georgia to win that game,” Joey Galloway said. “The number was 11.5 so I’m going under.”

The former Georgia standout, Pollack, agreed with Galloway that the Bulldogs would edge out Clemson to start the season.

“I’m with him, it’s a coin flip game, both teams are really talented,” Pollack said.

Both analysts then turned their attention to the ACC and discussed the rest of Clemson’s competition.

“Here’s what stinks about college football, the rest of that schedule I know what they are going to do,” Pollack said. “I showed you Alabama’s schedule at least Ole Miss can score and LSU has talent.”

“It’s not Clemson’s fault the ACC stinks they have one game on their schedule they can lose and I think they’ll lose it,” Galloway replied.

"[Clemson is] going to lose to Georgia."@Joey_Galloway and @davidpollack47 break down the Tigers' schedule in 2021 ⤵ pic.twitter.com/zazcxGItyD — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 4, 2021

