ESPN analysts pick against Clemson

ESPN analysts pick against Clemson

Football

ESPN analysts pick against Clemson

By August 5, 2021 2:54 pm

By |

On College Football Live’s schedule breakdown Wednesday a pair of ESPN analysts picked against Clemson.

David Pollack and Joey Galloway broke down the Tigers’ schedule to see if they will win over or under 11.5 games.

And both analysts picked the under because they think Georgia will best Clemson in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte, N.C. on Sept. 4.

“I’m gonna go ahead and they are going to lose to Georgia. I’m picking Georgia to win that game,” Joey Galloway said. “The number was 11.5 so I’m going under.”

The former Georgia standout, Pollack, agreed with Galloway that the Bulldogs would edge out Clemson to start the season.

“I’m with him, it’s a coin flip game, both teams are really talented,” Pollack said.

Both analysts then turned their attention to the ACC and discussed the rest of Clemson’s competition.

“Here’s what stinks about college football, the rest of that schedule I know what they are going to do,” Pollack said. “I showed you Alabama’s schedule at least Ole Miss can score and LSU has talent.”

“It’s not Clemson’s fault the ACC stinks they have one game on their schedule they can lose and I think they’ll lose it,” Galloway replied.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Clemson’s men’s soccer team was ranked sixth in the United Soccer Coaches Pre-Season Poll, which was released on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers concluded the 2020 season ranked seventh nationally. In his (…)

4hr

Clemson football reported for its unofficial start of fall camp on Thursday and with that comes the annual “BIG Weigh-In.” The Tigers gathered in the weight room at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex as (…)

11hr

CLEMSON, S.C. – United Soccer Coaches released its pre-season rankings, and Clemson Women’s Soccer comes in at No. 7 in the poll. Clemson is one of only two schools in the nation that are in the top (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home