Four-star running back continues to build 'strong relationship' with Spiller

Clemson continues to make quite the impression on this Class of 2023 running back.

Since visiting Tiger Town on June 1, Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, GA) four-star Justice Haynes has worked hard on his relationship with C.J. Spiller.

Haynes is the No. 4 running back, No. 8 prospect in the state of Georgia and No. 71 overall prospect in the 2023 class regardless of position according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“We just continue to build a strong relationship and continue to get closer,” Haynes told TCI. “Me and C.J., continue to just have normal conversations and talk on a weekly basis and that I’m still their No. 1 guy that they want in this class.

Relationship-wise, Clemson’s running backs coach is carving out a good one with one of the nation’s best running backs.

“It means a lot to me, definitely,” Haynes said of his budding relationship with Spiller. “I’m a big relationship guy. If I want to play for a coach, I want to know him, not just as a coach, but his person and what he’s about. The true ins and outs about him.”

Haynes feels like he’s really connected with Spiller since the start of the summer. He’s learned about Spiller and vice versa. They don’t talk just about football, they talk about life and everything in between.

“It’s been good,” Haynes said regarding his experience on the recruiting trail this summer. “ I’m just taking it step by step, putting it in God’s hands.”

As far as this upcoming season is concerned, Haynes is looking to help Blessed Trinity Catholic make a State Championship run. Personally, he’s looking to be the best he can be each and every play while giving 110% every time out.

With that being said, what are the talented all-purpose back’s strengths?

“Me being an all-around running back, whether I go up there and pass catch, go pass block, I can run the ball and do whatever the team needs me to do,” he said.

Spiller sees Haynes in the same light, as a guy that he can spread out and be used in a similar manner that Travis Etienne was.

That’s exactly the type of role that Haynes has envisioned for himself at the next level.

Haynes has communicated with Spiller about coming up to a game in Tiger Town this season. Right now, he’s unsure of what game he’s going to, however, Spiller is currently checking for Haynes on the Georgia game, so there’s a chance he could be in Charlotte come Sept. 4.

Regardless, Haynes will definitely be up in Clemson for a game this fall, he said.

“They do things differently. I’m looking forward to seeing how they do their games because they do everything differently,” Haynes added.

