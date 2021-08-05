Podcast: How good can Clemson be on offense this year?

Levon Kirkland and I talk with Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, plus we break down the Tigers’ offense and also look back at some of Clemson’s greatest teams.

We also discuss ESPN’s latest power rankings and take a look at the great traditions and rivalries in college football, such as the Clemson-South Carolina game, running down the Hill at Death Valley and much more.

