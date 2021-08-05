Podcast: How good can Clemson be on offense this year?

Podcast: How good can Clemson be on offense this year?

Football

Podcast: How good can Clemson be on offense this year?

By August 5, 2021 10:03 am

By |

Levon Kirkland and I talk with Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, plus we break down the Tigers’ offense and also look back at some of Clemson’s greatest teams.

We also discuss ESPN’s latest power rankings and take a look at the great traditions and rivalries in college football, such as the Clemson-South Carolina game, running down the Hill at Death Valley and much more.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcast at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

, , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

5hr

CLEMSON, S.C. – United Soccer Coaches released its pre-season rankings, and Clemson Women’s Soccer comes in at No. 7 in the poll. Clemson is one of only two schools in the nation that are in the top (…)

reply
18hr

Former Clemson standout Cornell Powell received high praise from his offensive coordinator after training camp on Tuesday. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was asked about the former Tiger and tight (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home