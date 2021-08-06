Clemson WR Justyn Ross medically cleared, still out for now

Justyn Ross is back. Well, almost.

Ross has been given full medical clearance by his doctor. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced the news before the Tigers’ first practice Friday pending some final paperwork.

Swinney also revealed Ross is in COVID-19 protocol and won’t be participating in practice for now.

“It’s been unbelievable watching his journey,” Swinney said. “Just incredibly thankful for the doctors he’s had, but he put the work in.”

Ross’ full clearance comes more than a year after doctors discovered a congenital fusion in his spine. Ross underwent corrective surgery that forced him to miss the 2020 season, and it was unclear at the time whether the first-round draft hopeful would be able to play again.

But Ross announced in January his intentions to return to Clemson’s program for a fourth season and went through spring practice as a limited participant. Swinney said last month Ross hadn’t yet been cleared for contact, but he expressed optimism about that happening soon.

On Friday, it became official, giving the Tigers’ offense a major boost with its top wideout fully back in the fold.

Ross has been one of college football’s top big-play threats, averaging 16.6 yards per catch with 17 touchdown grabs in the two seasons he’s played. He led Clemson in receiving yards (1,000) as a true freshman before pacing the Tigers in receptions (66) in 2019.

Ross has done some of his best work on the biggest stages with 23 catches for 424 yards and three touchdowns in four College Football Playoff games, including six receptions for 153 yards and a 74-yard score in the 2019 national title game. The Tigers are hoping a healthy Ross can add to those numbers this fall.

