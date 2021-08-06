Podcast: Clemson opens fall camp

Levon Kirkland and myself get you set for fall camp, as the Tigers open practice today behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

Listen to what both of us have to say about camp and what we are looking for from the Tigers. Also, we have interviews with Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham, as well as quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcast at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

