What They Are Saying: Carman off to strong start

People do realize that it was the LG that gave up the hit that got Joe Burrow injured last year and not the LT, right? The entire point of the Jackson Carman pick was to shore up the interior because that was their biggest hole up front. Sewell wouldn’t fix their guard problem. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) August 5, 2021

That “Jackson Carman won’t start at Right Guard” narrative died quickly https://t.co/YzXeRkKugD — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) August 2, 2021

Bengals rookie G Jackson Carman, a Greater Cincinnati native (Fairfield, Ohio), on being back home: "I definitely had to — during my first practices in the stadium — appreciate just the fact that like wow, I'm back home. I was born literally 15 minutes away. Just take it in." — Keith Jenkins (@MrKeithJenkins) August 3, 2021

#Bengals second-round pick Jackson Carman on OL coach Frank Pollack: “One of my favorite coaches ever already.” — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 3, 2021

Jackson Carman in pads for the first time👀 pic.twitter.com/uwZPK57Qyf — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 3, 2021

As for the Jackson Carman-Josh Tupou dustup at the end of the day, the tension might have started when those two squared off earlier in practice in this one-on-one drill. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/POtnB1wfim — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) August 4, 2021

4. Jackson Carman worked at LG today and has been getting a lot of individual instruction in camp. “No player comes into this league ready to play for what I coach — offensive line,” said Frank Pollack. “I’ve coached high 1st round draft picks and you don’t come in ready-made.” pic.twitter.com/PCEFAhGHBc — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) July 31, 2021

Caught the tail end of this, but Frank Pollack just talked with Jackson Carman for a few minutes after 1-on-1s. Footage of the drill coming later, but here’s a clip I took right at the end of the chat⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vrd1Nn6c5D — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 4, 2021

#Bengals first day in pads looked like the days before pads: ugly for the offense. 😳 The stunning element of the offensive slog. 🔍 One name keeps showing up on D. 👀 Burrow's passing chart. ⬆⬇ Tracking Jackson Carman's opportunity. https://t.co/qgbhC6eQIB — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) August 4, 2021