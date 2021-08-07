Swinney: Shipley's not like a 'typical freshman'

There’s nothing ordinary about Will Shipley, just ask his head coach.

While holding court with reporters ahead of Friday’s practice, Dabo Swinney was, of course, asked about the former five-star running back.

“He’s not like a typical freshman,” Swinney said. “It’s pretty easy to see. First of all, he came in, in January, he’s going to be ahead anyway. Just how he carries himself. He’s locked in all the time, everything.”

As a mid-year enrollee, Shipley has made his presence known and quickly earned the respect of his teammates.

“He’s going to win every sprint,” Swinney said, “And if you can’t run with him, too bad! That’s just his mindset.”

Swinney jokingly said that Shipley isn’t going to be very respectful when it comes to sprints. He’s not going to let anyone else win.

That’s just the competitor in him.

“He’s not a guy who’s going to wait until his senior year to be a leader,” Swinney said. “He showed up here as a leader and he’s one of the most respected guys on the team since he got here in January. Tremendous, tremendous work ethic and just how he carries himself is unique for a freshman.”

