Availability the most important ability for Clemson's primary receivers, corner

There’s little doubt in Dabo Swinney’s mind that Andrew Booth Jr., Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson Jr. are all stars in the making for Clemson’s football program.

That is, if they can stay on the field. In Swinney’s opinion, the key to maximizing the trio’s potential comes down to one word: Availability.

“You can put Ngata, Ladson and Booth all in the same category,” Swinney said. “If they’re available, the rest will take care of itself. I promise you.”

Talent has never been much of a question when it comes to two of the Tigers’ top receivers and their emerging No. 1 cornerback. Booth, Ngata and Ladson have all been in the program for two years after arriving on campus as top-100 recruits.

Booth, who seems primed to take over for the departed Derion Kendrick as Clemson’s top corner, has teased coaches and fans alike with his raw athleticism and playmaking ability. Most notably, his highlight-reel interceptions last season against Virginia (a one-hander in the end zone) and Pittsburgh (a floating extension of a pick) made jaws drop.

Eyes popped again in Clemson’s spring game with another one-handed grab along the sideline while defending Ajou Ajou, though it didn’t go down as an official interception since he came down out of bounds. But, like Ladson and Ngata on the offensive side, the 6-foot, 195-pound Booth has dealt with various injuries that have kept him from dressing out at times.

Dabo: "What do you have to say about that interception?" Andrew Booth Jr: “That’s regular.” 😏 pic.twitter.com/rzqw5Gdf5K — ACC Network (@accnetwork) April 3, 2021

“You see (Booth’s talent). We see it in practice, and you’ve seen it on game day,” Swinney said. “It’s a tough game, and he’s had some nagging injuries along the way that have limited his consistency. So that’s really it. Just availability week in and week out.”

One of the more physically imposing wideouts on the Tigers’ roster, Ngata also shown flashes of what he’s capable of when healthy. The 6-3, 220-pounder has caught 24 passes for 323 yards, but most of that — 17 receptions for 240 yards and all three of his touchdown catches — came during his freshman season in 2019. An abdominal injury limited Ngata to just seven games last season, three of which he started.

Another big-bodied receiver at 6-3 and 205 pounds, Ladson had his best season so far in a Clemson uniform last season with 18 catches for 281 yards and three scores despite getting just four starts. He bounced in and out of the lineup with a foot injury and also missed part of spring ball with an undisclosed injury.

But Ngata and Ladson are back healthy to start fall camp, though Ngata had a brief scare during the Tigers’ second practice Saturday. At one point during one-on-ones, Ngata fell to the ground and reached for his left foot. Trainers tended to Ngata for a few minutes on the sideline, but Ngata eventually hopped up and returned to practice.

He later caught a touchdown during team periods. E.J. Williams is also back after a productive freshman season (24 catches, 306 yards, two TDs), and once Justyn Ross returns from COVID-19 protocols — that’s expected to happen Friday, Swinney said — the Tigers will have their top four receivers available.

Their hope is it can stay that way for a while.

“These are really, really talented players,” Swinney said of Ngata, Ladson and Booth. “They’re knowledgeable, and they’re passionate about it. But they just need to catch a break and have the good Lord keep them healthy and be able to be out there every week. And they’re going to do great things.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!