Clemson makes the cut for 5-star, nation's No. 1 RB

August 8, 2021 2:01 pm

By |

Clemson has made the cut for the nation’s top-ranked running back in the class of 2023.

Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh Senior five-star Richard Young released his top 10 on Sunday and included the Tigers, along with Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Southern Cal.

Young (6-0, 190) is ranked as the No. 1 running back and No. 17 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Young, who lists more than 40 total offers, added an offer from Clemson when he visited campus in late June.

As a sophomore last season, Young rushed for 982 yards and eight touchdowns on 100 carries, averaging 9.8 yards per attempt.

, , Recruiting

