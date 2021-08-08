Lawrence shows off arm at Jaguars scrimmage

Football

By August 8, 2021 3:54 pm

Trevor Lawrence looked as advertised during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first official scrimmage of training camp Sunday.

Playing in front of fans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Lawrence showed off the arm talent that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft following his stellar Clemson career.

Check out this throw from Lawrence to Jacksonville wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, from the Jags’ official Twitter account:

