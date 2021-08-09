Clemson announces signing class

Head Coach Monte Lee announced the signing of 16 recent high school graduates, two Division I transfers and one junior college transfer to the program on Monday. All 19 newcomers are eligible to wear a Clemson uniform starting in the 2022 season.

Will Taylor, who is also a member of the Tiger football team, was the lone newcomer who was drafted in July. He was selected in the 19th round by the Texas Rangers.

Rising sophomore righthander Mack Anglin is returning to the Tigers in 2022. He was selected in the 13th round by the Washington Nationals in July.

Click HERE for the list of signees.

–Courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks