Muschamp back on the field at Georgia

Over the weekend Georgia faced a bit of a coaching shakeup.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart announced on Sunday night that special teams coordinator Scott Cochran took a step back as the team’s special teams coordinator as he deals with undisclosed health issues.

“Coach Cochran is currently dealing with health issues and is taking time to prioritize his mental health and well-being. We fully support him as he takes this time to focus on his well-being,” Smart said in a statement released by Georgia.

In the meantime, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp will step up from an analyst role to fill in for Cochran.

Muschamp served as a head coach at Florida and South Carolina for four years and five years respectively. In his latest gig with the Gamecocks he amassed a 28-30 record before they decided to go a different direction last November after a 2-5 start.

Georgia brought in Muschamp as a defensive analyst this past January. He played with Smart at Georgia in the 1990s.

In 26 years of coaching Muschamp never served as a special teams coach and it is unclear how long Cochran absence will be.

Clemson faces off against Georgia on Sept. 4 in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.