Notebook: Observations of Clemson freshmen on day 3

Clemson returned to the practice fields on a hot Monday afternoon for the third day of camp. The Clemson Insider was on hand to watch the first six periods.
Here are some observations about the great freshmen class from the third day of camp.
- Marcus Tate was more left tackle in the individual drill I watched. If you remember on Saturday he was also playing some guard.
- Payton Page was still in a green jersey on Monday. He did participate in some of the individual drills. Page looked to move better than what I remember after seeing him play a couple of times at Dudley in our Tour of Champions. He has worked hard on the nutrition and in the weight room since arriving on campus.
- Phil Mafah got some work with the first team OL and DJ at quarterback on the tempo drill. Mafah caught the pass from DJ and took it into the endzone to end the drill.
- Will Taylor really has a quick release throwing the football. He continued to look more comfortable now in his third practice with the Tigers.
- I spent more time watching the individual drills of the defensive backs today. One thing that stood out to me was Andrew Mukuba’s hands. We have already documented his athleticism but he also showed great hands today. In the individual drills he was working with the safeties today. If you recall he got a little bit of time at corner on Saturday in one of the drills.
- Nate Wiggins is getting plenty of attention from coach Reed. With the depth chart down this year at corner look for him to see some playing time. Wiggins received plenty of praise from the staff in the spring. That has certainly accelerated his development.
- Tristan Leigh was again running at left tackle in the individual drills.
- Beaux Collins and Troy Stellato both remained in yellow jerseys on Monday. Stellato was injured on day one and first wore the yellow jersey on day two. Collins started the camp in a green jersey on day one but was downgraded on Saturday to a yellow jersey.
- Decari Collins made a nice catch on the sideline today that received praise for head coach Dabo Swinney. Once again Dabo spent plenty of time with the receivers.
- One improvement we saw today was not many dropped passes. Saturday there was a high number but we only noticed a few on day three.
- Ryan Linthicum was running some guard in the individual drills. Linthicum cross trained at both this spring.