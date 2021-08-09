Utah standout says Clemson offer would make his decision ‘much more difficult’

A versatile athlete from Utah has seen his recruitment explode this year following a position switch ahead of his breakout season in 2020.

Four-star class of 2022 prospect Harrison Taggart, who played wide receiver his first two years at Corner Canyon High School (Draper, Utah), moved to linebacker heading into his junior campaign and proceeded to post 140 tackles, four interceptions, five sacks and a safety to go along with three touchdowns.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound rising senior has received more than two dozen offers since January, including offers from Utah, Arizona, Oregon, Southern Cal, UCLA, Cal, Virginia, Northwestern, Indiana, Duke, Louisville and Boston College among others.

While Clemson has not offered to date, Taggart is attracting interest from the Tigers and has been staying in touch with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Venables.

“I have talked with Coach Venables multiple times, and he has reached out to my head coach,” Taggart told The Clemson Insider. “I continue to get graphics and mail from them.”

Taggart and Venables have been building a relationship and getting to know each other, touching on a number of different topics during their conversations.

“We talked about the offers he has out,” Taggart said. “We talked about my family and his, talked about spirituality and then me as a person and me on the field.”

Venables is fond of Taggart, both as a player and a person.

“He loves my work ethic and style of play,” Taggart said. “I’ve grown up in a religious family with three younger siblings. He also got the chance to talk with my mom, which I loved.”

Taggart hopes to make his commitment decision by the end of September, if not sooner.

There is strong mutual interest between Clemson and Taggart, who would certainly have a lot to think about if the Tigers were to pull the trigger on an offer.

“I have always loved what Clemson has to offer,” he said. “I love the culture the coaches have created, the school and the environment. And, after speaking with the coaches I’m even more impressed than I was before. I know Clemson would have a big impact on my recruiting decision and definitely make my decision much more difficult.”

Taggart, who also runs track and recorded a time of 10.7 in the 100 meters this spring, sees himself as a hybrid linebacker/safety type like former Clemson star Isaiah Simmons.

Taggart was named a junior All-American by MaxPreps following the 2020 season. He is ranked as the No. 4 player in the state of Utah by Rivals and the No. 5 player in the state by both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite.

