5-star Clemson target announces commitment date

A five-star Clemson target in the class of 2022 is getting ready to reveal his college decision.

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw said via Twitter on Tuesday that he will announce his commitment on Aug. 21.

THE DATE IS SET! 8/21 COMMITMENT! 🙏 — Travis Shaw (@cheesy_Trav18) August 10, 2021

Shaw (6-5, 310) is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of North Carolina, No. 2 defensive lineman nationally and No. 3 overall prospect in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Shaw released his final four schools — Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina and North Carolina A&T — in June.

Clemson hosted Shaw for the All In Cookout in July, as well as the Elite Retreat in June. He made official visits to UNC and UGA in June, and returned to UNC for its cookout in July.

As a junior last season, Shaw was credited with 84 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, five sacks and 16 quarterback hurries in 10 games.

