Clemson ‘at the top’ for 5-star Peach State DL

Clemson continues to court a five-star defensive lineman from the Peach State who was on campus this summer and is a priority target for the Tigers in the 2023 class.

Victor Burley of Warner Robins (Ga.) High School visited Clemson on June 10 to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp after receiving an offer from the Tigers on June 1.

Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates is Burley’s primary recruiter for Clemson and remains in touch with the 6-foot-4, 265-pound rising junior, conveying a simple message to him as he goes through the recruiting process.

“Just find the perfect fit for yourself,” Burley told The Clemson Insider.

Burley and Bates are building a good bond. Burley sees Bates as a father figure and role model and enjoyed working with him at the Swinney Camp.

“As a football coach, just a great coach to be around,” Burley said. “Always pushes you to your best, always wants the best out of you.”

While on campus for the Swinney Camp, Burley had the chance to see what the school and football program has to offer and came away especially impressed by P.A.W. Journey and 5th Quarter, one of three subsets of the P.A.W. Journey program dedicated to fostering growth and development of the Tigers’ football players.

“Just how much they put into the players,” Burley said of what stood out to him at Clemson. “Especially when I saw the P.A.W. Journey, stuff like that, the 5th Quarter, that means a lot for me. They try to focus on outside of football, try to better you for outside of college.”

Burley plans to return to Clemson this fall for a gameday visit. He has never attended a game at Death Valley, so he looks forward to experiencing the environment in person.

“I’m very excited to witness it,” he said. “I’ve seen it on TV, I’ve seen the fans and student section. I’ve seen it all through TV, but I just want to go visit, see a game and see it for myself.”

Besides Clemson, Burley made visits to Florida, Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee in June. Right now, he is in no rush to render a college decision.

“I’m just taking the process slowly, but I’ve had in mind that I’m going to commit my senior year,” he said. “Probably later on after football season.”

Clemson is in a good spot with Burley, who is rated as a five-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite and ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2023 class regardless of position by 247Sports.

“To me, Clemson’s probably at the top,” Burley said when asked where the Tigers stand with him. “Knowing the stuff that they have had for the players, elite football program … I just love it.”

